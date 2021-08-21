Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has moved to evacuate indigenes of the state studying at the University of Jos, Plateau State due to the ongoing mayhem in the city of Jos.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP on Saturday.

Fanwo said the action of the University authorities to suspend the ongoing examinations made it possible and easier to evacuate the students from Jos.

He said the governor will continue to provide responsive leadership to Kogites.

The state government further commended authorities of the University of Jos for prioritising student’s safety over the ongoing examinations.

Already, an unspecified number of students and staff of the institution have already fallen victim which makes the action of the Kogi State Governor both timely and life-saving.

Unnamed University sources have also called on other state governments and the security agencies to show similar concerns for the innocent students caught in the crossfire during this particular orgy of violence – another in a long list of such which periodically affect Plateau State,and unfortunately the Unijos community.

He also called on the leadership of the nation to not only be proactive but to find a lasting solution for insecurity as we approach 2023.