The president, North Central Muslims Peace Initiative (NCMPI), Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has called on religious leaders to intensify preaching of peaceful coexistence, forgiveness and reconciliation in order to tackle the current crisis in some parts of Plateau State which has led to killings and destruction of property.

Zazzaga, who spoke to newsmen in Jos yesterday, said religious leaders, Christian and Muslim clerics alike, should wake up to their responsibilities and ensure that peace returns to the state since their followers believe in them and do whatever they advise them.

According to him, this is not the time to preach hate messages in either churches or mosques as it would aggravate the crisis. He added that should there be widespread violence, it would affect not only the economic activities or people’s wellbeing but also their religious practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the youth to shun violence, including some “merchants of crises” pushing them to perpetrate violence, adding that such people would never send their close wards to perpetrate violence.

He urged security agents to step up their watch and ensure the protection of lives and property, because silent killings are still going on in some areas in the state.

He urged the security outfits to post their personnel along all the flash points and junctions in Jos-Bukuru metropolis so that criminals and hoodlums don’t continue attacking innocent citizens.

Zazzaga commended Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for his effective intervention, saying without the intervention and other measures taken, the crisis would have spread.

“I call on all the community leaders, traditional rulers and peace loving residents to expose those taking the law into their hands and perpetrating violence in their areas/communities because in the event of security clampdown on such community/area, many people would bear the brunt,” he said.