National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the various state governments to evacuate indigenes and residents of their states schooling at the University of Jos.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, on the insecurity in Plateau State in the last few days resulting in the killings of innocent Nigerians, including students, the body described the situation as “disgraceful, reckless and a condemnable act.”

NANS national president, Comrade Asefon Sunday Dayo called on all well-meaning Nigerians to work together and unite against religious intolerance to avoid the recurrence of this ugly development.

“We call on states whose students are schooling in the University of Jos to evacuate them. Ours as the students’ body we are to make sure that we get those state governments to come and evacuate them and liaise with security operatives within Jos to make sure that our students are in safe hands.

“NANS under our leadership will vigorously pursue compensation for the families of our slain members and many of our students who lost valuables to this emergency. We call on government at all levels, security agencies to ensure that justice is adequately served and perpetrators of this evil are brought to book and made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

He also called on religious leaders across the country to embark on the teaching of religious tolerance to discourage the faithful from carrying arms in the name of defending their religion, while condoling with the people and government of Plateau State, and the families of the slain students.