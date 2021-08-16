Youths in Akoko have condemned the gruesome murder of about 22 innocent persons who are sons and daughters of Akoko at Rukuba, Jos where scores were also injured.

The youths, under the aegis of Akoko Youth Forum(AYF), through its president, Ife Ajibuwa, in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, described the attack as “an unprovoked, senseless and a deadly massacre on our people.”

Ajibuwa accused the federal government of treating the marauding killers with “kids’ gloves”, and warned that unless they are tamed, it would “now be fire for fire,” adding that “enough is enough.”

According to him, “We hereby issue a stern warning to the federal government to curtail the nefarious activities of the perpetrators, bandits, terrorists and disarm them rather than giving them protective coverage while they continue to destroy lives.”

He asked the federal government to rise to its responsibility of protecting the lives of Nigerians and tame the culprits to avoid a major crisis in the nation.

Ajibuwa, however, challenged the federal and state governments to find those responsible for the attack adding that “Either mistaken identity or not.