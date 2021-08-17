Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on yesterday described the killings in the state as acts of criminality, warning that the state government would not tolerate any further acts of violence and destruction of property.

Places visited by the governors and his team were the Bingham University Teaching Hospital popularly called Jankwanu, Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Farin Gada, Bauchi Ring Road, University of Jos and Eto Baba all in Jos North LGA of the state.

Lalong said the 24 hours curfew imposed in Jos North local government area remains, while that of the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa, is still in force.

The governor made this known while on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas alongside the head of the Inspector General Special Squad, DIG Sanusi Lemu.

Lalong again condemned the killings and further ordered security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators with immediate effects. He also warned trouble makers bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist as the government would not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the state.

Lalong also promised that the state government would bear the medical costs of the victims of the killings.