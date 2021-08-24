Fellowship of Christian Churches of Nigeria TEKAN /ECWA bloc of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried selective house search and arrest being carried out against the natives by security operatives.

It noted that whenever there is government directive, security agencies proceed on a sham house search for weapons or any items, such are being carried among the natives who barely are able to defend themselves from their regular and aided attackers.

TEKAN/ECWA bloc leader, Rev Moses Ebuga and the secretary of the fellowship, Rev Mohammed Mainuh while addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State capital, said this development has further rendered the people helpless and more vulnerable in the face of house-to-house onslaught which has become their fate. They noted that the alleged killers, Fulani herders roam about with weapons strapped on their bodies in the open glare of the same security agencies and are treated as untouchables.

“We wish to state categorically that self defence is a fundamental human right enshrined and protected by law and to this, we urge the government to be weary in invading the privacy of law abiding and peaceful citizens and harassing them and dispossessing them of even kitchen utensils,” they said.

They appealed to security agents in the state to be sincere and none partisan in the pursuit of their responsibilities, as it seems to favour a particular group. They also decried selective justice and imposition of grave injustice on the peace-loving communities’ in Plateau State, saying that it is highly unacceptable.

They further called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of displaced people in the state by providing them with relief materials with a view to ameliorate their suffering.