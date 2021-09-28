Ahead of the October 9 local government election in Plateau State, a group under the auspices of Association of Ethnic Nationalities and Communities (AENC) in Jos North LGA has warned those thinking of formenting trouble that will truncate the peace and harmony in Jos North LGA and the state at large to desist henceforth or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

AENC also hinted that if pushed to the wall they would have no alternative than to name them one by one to the security agencies for arrest and prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, yesterday, the leader of the group Elder Agwom Atang further warned that most of these trouble makers are not even from Jos North LGA but using the few individuals to achieve their nefarious activities in the area.

He argued that “Our communities are fully committed to peace in Jos North LGA and we are resolved never to leave any stoned unturned to achieve this. We stand united to this resolved and we shall ensure peace as our cardinal mission in Jos North LGA.”

Atang further urged the security agencies in the state to redouble effort at ensuring that any trouble was nipped in the bud stressing that not all people were happy with the peace and harmony that was currently enjoyed in Jos North LGA .