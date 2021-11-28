Five inmates of Jos Correctional Centre, who attempted to bolt away on Sunday, amidst an exchange of gunfire with attackers, were stopped.

Unidentified gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked the prison facility.

The attackers were said to have pretended to be on a visit before they opened fire on reaching the gate of the correctional facility.

A senior official of the Service, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), said that five inmates attempted to escape.

They were stopped by armed personnel of the service.

“Five inmates had tried to escape during the exchange of gunfire but were promptly resisted and re-arrested by our armed men,” he said.

There is currently heavy presence of joint security personnel around the correctional centre.

The Jos Correctional Centre is located near the headquarters of the Plateau State Police Command as well as the Department of State Services (DSS).