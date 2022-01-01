Joseph Edgar’s love for words is palpable.

Beyond the mind-bending fact that he has written six million words in the last five years in articles, essays and opinions, his apt use of imagery and ability to paint compelling pictures with simple words and phrases is an absolute delight for anyone who loves literature.

Even more delightful is his ability to translate Nigerian stories into theatre performances where his audiences are held spellbound as characters through – acting, singing and dance – articulate his vision.

Joseph Edgar is one of the creators whose works are being sponsored by the MTN Foundation in 2021. The Foundation has continued to collaborate with unique Nigerian talents to tell important Nigerian stories and empower young Nigerian creatives in the theatre industry. So far, it has through its work given platforms to over 3000 young Nigerians in the theatre industry, several through Edgar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edgar had an interesting journey into the world of theatre. After obtaining his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Political Science and working over 20 years as an investment banker, it would have been difficult to imagine that he would become one of Nigeria’s most renowned names in the theatre industry in just five years after his transition to the industry.

He describes the moment when he decided to become a theatre producer as a “Saul of Tarsus moment”. According to him, “I was suddenly called in by my children’s school that I was owing school fees. This was my own Saul of Tarsus moment when my eyes were open to the vast beauty that is producing theatre.” He has since produced critically-acclaimed plays including Loud Whispers, Isale Eko, Oba Eshugbayi, Emotan, The Duke Has Gone Mad again and Aremu. This creator loves to connect with his audience and considers the intimacy of storytelling his primary motivation for joining and remaining in the theatre industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “The lustre of live performance, the graphic telling of a story and the immediate engagement between the stage and audience are all compelling reasons why I fell in love with theatre.”

His latest production, Ibiom: When Doves Fly was sponsored by the MTN Foundation. It featured 52 dances and 25 actors, including Prof Ahmed Yerima, former Director-General of the National Troupe of Nigeria and was held at the Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The play was well-attended by dignitaries in Akwa Ibom State, including the Deputy Governor, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo; the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Orman Esin; renowned businessman/industrialist, Akan Udofia and several members from the State’s Executive Council.

The many artistic conquests of the creator, notwithstanding, he continues to look to the future with excitement and optimism. When asked about his thoughts on the future of Nigeria’s theatre industry, he stated, “The future is excitingly inviting. Nigerian theatre is original and will continue to grow organically. It has survived for centuries evolving into what it is today and surviving all the challenges thrown at it. The future is bright and with leaders like Bolanle Austen-Peters, Nigeria theatre really has no choice but to stand up to be counted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For creators with dreams as big as Joseph Edgar’s, artistic vision and will are not enough. Sponsorships and support from private sector stakeholders are crucial. This is why more organisations must follow in the footsteps of the MTN Foundation in order to provide platforms for more storytellers like Joseph Edgar.