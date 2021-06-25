Anthony Joshua’s dream of a fight in Nigeria could be aided by the emergence of Joe Joyce as a challenger, says Sam Jones.

Joyce could become the mandatory challenger to Joshua and enforce a world title fight, his manager Jones says.

Undefeated Joyce will face Carlos Takam on July 24, while Joshua is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

“There is a possibility Joe and Joshua could fight in Nigeria,” Jones told Sky Sports. “They are both of Nigerian descent so that could be huge.

“If AJ needs a dance partner in Nigeria, look no further. That fight would be something very, very special.

“Joe would relish the thought of fighting Joshua in Nigeria, but he also would to fight Tyson Fury in Las Vegas or in a stadium in the UK.”

Joshua’s undisputed title fight with WBC champion Fury could be resurrected if they each come through summer fights. Fury will face Deontay Wilder on July 24, hours after Joyce fights Takam.