Anthony Joshua has said Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko are “more than welcome” to join his training camp to help him prepare for his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury.

WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Joshua is set to face Fury, who holds the WBC title, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in either July or August.

In an appearance on the Disruptive Entrepreneur Podcast, Mayweather, who attended AJ’s win over Kubrat Pulev in December, said there are plans for him to start “working with Joshua real soon”.

Mayweather said: “I look forward to working with Joshua real soon, we talk all the time.

“It’s a very interesting fight. Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience and Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience but with Anthony Joshua losing a fight [against Andy Ruiz Jr], it helped him become stronger.

“I met Tyson Fury on a few occasions; he’s a great guy and very interesting. After the fight I like to see him sing… I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times.

“I’ve seen him fight twice, against Deontay Wilder, but it’s a very intriguing match-up. You can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors.”