Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships on the line against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25.

Joshua dominated and then floored Kubrat Pulev to score a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley last time out in December in what was his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018.

The heavyweight division’s biggest attraction has sold out stadiums and arenas around the world and now returns to the capital for his fifth stadium fight looking to create more history as he faces his latest WBO mandatory challenger at the new state of the art home of Spurs, following in the footsteps of Frank Bruno, who defeated Joe Bugner in Matchroom Boxing’s first heavyweight promotion at the old White Hart Lane in October 1987.

Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Usyk made the move to the heavyweight division after dominating at cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponent’s backyard against Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew.

Usyk began his assault on the heavyweight division by retiring Chazz Witherspoon in seven and continued his bid to become a two-weight world champion when he outpointed Derek Chisora last October.