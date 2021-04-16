ADVERTISEMENT

The much anticipated heavyweight unification fight between Anthony Joshua (AJ)and Tyson Fury could be further delayed due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The two heavyweights are looking to set a date for their unification bout which has been agreed on to determine the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

While Fury’s promoter Frank Warren though expects the fight to happen in late August or potentially September, AJ’s trainer Rob McCracken will be in Tokyo with Team GB for the Olympic Games between July 23 until August 8 which would affect his preparations.

A location for the bout is also to be decided with the likes of Saudi Arabia and the USA touted as venues.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already said any fight in the UK is likely to take place at Wembley.

After dispatching the Bulgarian with consummate ease as one of his mandatory title defences, the IBF, WBA and WBO champion outlined his plans to unify the division.

Fury, who holds the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight belts, has not fought for more than a year since stopping Deontay Wilder in their rematch in February 2020.