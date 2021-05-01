ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua has backed his promoter Eddie Hearn, after Tyson Fury launched an X-rated rant at the Matchroom boss.

Hearn is trying to finalise details for the £200m bout that will crown the first unified heavyweight champ since Lennox Lewis. But the Gypsy King has been growing increasingly frustrated in recent weeks, with talks between Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Hearn stretching out.

Fury also took the opportunity to take aim at Hearn for his treatment of Billy Joe Saunders in the build-up to his bout with pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Hearn represents Saunders, but during a training session with his fellow Brit, Fury claimed the promoter was prioritising Canelo in the build-up, labelling him an “absolute w*****”.

“I think Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are absolute w******,” Fury said on social media.

They’re up to Canelo Alvarez’s ringpiece a million miles. Look on the f****** webpage. All Canelo, Canelo,” Fury said.

“Do you promote Billy Joe or not you little w**** p****?

“Frank Warren is worth 10 of you, Eddie, you little sausage. He knows how to promote fighters, that’s why he’s a Hall of Fame promoter.”