Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua wants to ‘absolutely demolish’ Tyson Fury in their upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia.

The most anticipated heavyweight title fight in years has finally been scheduled for August 14, according to Hearn, though it has not been officially announced.

Joshua and Fury have traded many insults over the past few years, antics which have only increased the hype around the their £100million clash.

The British heavyweight rivals have agreed to meet in the Middle East for their mega-fight.

Fans have been frustrated at how long talk of a fight has dragged on, but Hearn insists the formal announcement is round the corner.

‘When the announcement comes and the press conferences start, the pleasantries will go away and it will become personal,’ Hearn told Sky Sports.

‘It doesn’t matter who respects who. Both sides are desperate to win because this is everything. There are no fun and games. It’s “them and us”. AJ will go to war with Fury. He has plans to absolutely demolish him.