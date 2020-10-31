Liverpool came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score the winner late on after Mohamed Salah levelled following Pablo Fornals’ opener.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now equaled a club record of 63 matches unbeaten at home.

West Ham took the lead inside the first 10 minutes when Fornals reacted to Joe Gomez‘s poor header to finish past Alisson.

Liverpool dominated possession afterwards and were awarded a penalty before the break when Arthur Masuaku brought down Salah and the Egypt international converted from the spot.

Jota replaced Roberto Firmino in the second half and thought he scored with 10 minutes to go but VAR ruled out the goal for a Sadio Mane foul on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Five minutes later, Jota received a through ball from fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri to win the game for the hosts.

The Premier League champions go top of the table for the time being while West Ham stay in 13th position.