Three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye have been confirmed dead in a bank robbery in Ilara- Mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State.

The incident happened around 3pm yesterday in the town which is a few minutes’ drive from Akure, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the armed robbers trailed one of the bank customers who was there to deposit a huge amount of money in the bank.

According to the witness, when they (the robbers) entered, they shot dead the policeman guarding the bank where he was hiding and snatched the money.

While escaping, the robbers, according to the source, shot a motorcycle rider passing by and headed towards old Ilara/Akure Road.

In the process, the robbers were said to have sighted the varsity spokesman driving towards the same direction they were going and shot him dead.

It was gathered that the robbers escaped through Ikota Road shooting sporadically to scare people and prevent anyone from pursuing them.

The journalist was working with the state-owned radio, Orange FM before he was appointed the new spokesman for the private university a few weeks ago.

Confirming the incident, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist.