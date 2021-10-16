The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara State has commended the state government for ensuring full implementation of the state’s health insurance scheme.

The state chairman of the league, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, made the commendation when representatives of the executive secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, visited members of the league during their monthly meeting in Ilorin.

Akanbi noted that the agency had impacted positively on the lives of citizens of the state irrespective of their status as it’s programmes had promoted inclusive health care coverage for all.

He, however, urged the management of the agency to ensure thorough monitoring of healthcare delivery by hospitals and health centres accredited to provide the facilities to ensure prompt service delivery.

He appealed to the state government to subsidise the health insurance premium for veteran journalists and their families in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter who was represented by the public relations Officer, Mr Moyo Abolarin and the accounts officer, Mr Samuel Adewole, said the scheme’s key objective was to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for all residents of the state.

She enjoined residents to key into the scheme, describing it as one of the most reliable and beneficial investments of the state government.