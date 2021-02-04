By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has said journalists and the Nigerian Press were in the best position to address the challenges facing the country.

Wali stated this yesterday when the newly elected executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Nigerian Press has a role to play more than the ordinary Nigeria. Until the press realizes that, Nigerians will continue to take them for granted.

“More than the politicians, more than the soldiers, more than the Police, the leaders and the elites, journalists are in best possible position to address issues of this country in such a way that you can no longer sweep them under the carpet.”

Insisting that Nigeria was under-reported, the UHF leader urged journalists not to be afraid of being jailed for reporting the true situation of things in the country.

Wali said: “I still feel that Nigeria is under-reported. You cannot be a soldier and be scared of dying at the battle front. You cannot be a soldier and they transfer you to Maiduguri only for you to run away. Then, why did you join the military? That same thing goes to a journalist.

“You cannot be a journalist but afraid of going being locked up. Truth has a way of annoying people and those who have power will always want to show that they are powerful. One way to show that they are powerful is to use their network everywhere to oppress people.

“So if you are afraid of being locked up, you have no business being a journalist in the first place. Ultimately, that lock up is going to make you or mar you. If you look at some journalists who are doing well in the media industry; what is their pedigree? They were all those locked up by Abacha. That is their CV.”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Amaechi Okonkwo, said the visit was to reassure Wali that the Chapel values the relationship existing between him and journalists in the state.

Okonkwo said: “We came to remind you that we still value our relationship with you. For some years, we have cultivated this relationship with you and decided to maintain the relationship. We still value the friendship so much. You have treated us well as a friend.”