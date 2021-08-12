Middle Belt Journalists Forum has said it is desirous to work with credible international organisations to ending the senseless killings in the middle belt.

In a press statement issued in Jos, Plateau yesterday, the president of the Middle Belt Journalists Forum, Jonathan Ipaa, said the partnership had become necessary going by the low active stance of the state actors in the affected areas.

The forum leader noted that the continued killings in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and others while the military was doing less called for concern.

The media pressure forum revealed that it was planning a conference on the matter and would bring in such reputable international organisations to address the issues raised especially how the media could assist in taming the monsters.

Ipaa said the partnership with Amnesty International and other non-state base organisations was the surely way to keep the government on toes, expose the failure of other key players expected to end the massacre.

He said it was in agreement with the Amnesty International which also says the failure of Nigerian authorities to protect lives and property has enabled the bloody attacks in some communities in Plateau and Kaduna states.