JPTS International, a professional training institute in Nigeria, has been appointed the International Research Coordinator for One World One Education Global Initiative; a global educational initiative under the supervision of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal on Education.

This was disclosed to the Media on Thursday in Lagos, by the Board and Management of the institute, which hinted that the Oscar award winner Angelina Joile is the proposed global Ambassador for the project.

According to information made available to journalists the initiative is geared towards ensuring that global educational curriculums are merged, to enhance global learning and afford students opportunities to be trained and equipped for a new world order.

Further, students are expected to leverage on the knowledge acquired through this global learning to solve the emergent political and economic challenges confronting the world.

Also, the project will have President Ashraf Ghani and the organisation’s Peace Association on board in a collaborative partnership.

Other partners involved in the project are the organisation’s collective group in New York and other International organisations, which will driving to ensure that a One World One Curricula Educational System is developed to meet up the global needs and various challenges confronting humanity.

JPTS International, , has trained over 35,000 professionals in various fields. It grew from a professional training institute and metamorphosed into Global Wealth University, Togo.

Other training institutes connected to JPTS are the PAN American College in California and other professional training institute the world over.