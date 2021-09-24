The Junior Secondary School, Karu, in Abuja, has emerged winners after beating other Six schools at Valerie Agberagba Clean, Renewable and Energy Efficiency Competition (VACREEC).

The competition was organized by the Nigeria Institute of Environmental Engineers in honor of Valerie Agberagba in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking at the event, the Vice past president of the World Federation of Engineering Organization,(WFEO), cum celebrants, Engr. Valerie Agberagba said that whatever policy we need to know how we should make sure that they are sustainable for generations to come to benefit from it and I think that is what engineering is all about.

According to her, “We have to plan, and while doing that, we should think of generations to come so that they would benefit from what you are putting in place. For sustainable goals development to be able to fulfill its dream, engineers must be involved, that means we must grow younger generation to key into whatever policy we are put in place because they are one to implement, enjoy it and also build on the one you have done “.

Speaking on climate change, she said, “Talking to adults about climate change is just like talking to space because they have already had a mindset, plans for the now, but we are looking at the future at the younger generation to come.

“Children need to understand what SDG stands for, how they can think of their own time to be able to enjoy what we have. Is good to bring up their to start thinking about the future so they can have better environment and better work to live with, this is the reason we without this should be put together to have this kind of gathering.”

The chairman of Nigeria Institute Environmental Engineers, Abuja chapter cum host of the event, Engr. Linda Bitrus Elesa explained that the program is organized to celebrate the renewable icon, engineer Valerie Agberagba, who has made tremendous achievements both in engineering and promoting women in society as well as clean and renewable energy.

When asked if she was impressed by the students’ presentation, She said “I am very impressed by the student presentation because NIEE has made a tremendous effort to ensure that each school has attached a mentor either an engineer, environmentalist, or town planner, there are professionals and the guided these children together with teachers.

She revealed that many schools across the federal capital territory put in this competition but only seven of them made it to the final that is why you are seeing seven schools here today.

She said, “The grand prize is the laptop for each of the students for the overall winner, and tablet phone for the other positions and also renewable source solar for their schools…. because we’re trying to promote e-learning that is why we are giving them a laptop.”

JSS, teacher, Oshobande Paul, who spoke on behalf of the school, expressed his appreciation to the institute and also the Valeira who provided the necessary back up for us to excel in the competition and also appreciate Universal Basics Education Board because they are the one that selected the schools, if they are not, we would not be here today.

One of the students who spoke with the journalist about how they become a winner of the competition, Mkemakonam Bennita, said: “We came up with the help of our teachers and parents and I want to use this laptop to learned more from the internet and global space, learn more innovative strategies to build more sustainable cities”.