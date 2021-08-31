Joint Task Force operatives in Okehi local government area of Kogi State yesterday arrested a cybercrime syndicate that lodged at Ihima Guest House along cemetery road in Oboroke-ihima.

The team, which was led by the chairman Okehi local government, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare acted based on intelligence report.

According to reports the tactical operation which lasted for hours secured the arrest of seven males; four from Ondo State, two from Ihima, one from Okene and two females from Adavi local government while gadgets including mobile phones and other accessories were confiscated.

Information released indicated that the suspects confessed to their involvement in defrauding people stating that they’ve been operating in Ondo State but recently relocated to Ihima in Kogi State to carry on with their nefarious activities while the two females revealed their involvements in pornography videos, drugs and alcohol.

The local government chairman said those apprehended were currently in the custody of the security agents helping with information that would lead to the arrest of others even as the local government legal team would approach a competent court of law before the official sealing of the Ihima Guest House.

The council chairman applauded the security agents for the success of the operation and governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for making security of lives and property of the citizens his administration’s priority.

In his reaction, the chief press secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu said local government is the framework upon which the government structure was laid hence if issues of security were resolved effectively at that level, it would reflect positively on the state.