It was end of the road for a notorious cult leader of the Iceland Confraternity, Otobong Moses, who was killed in a bloody shootout with the Military Joint Task Force (JTF) during raids of militants’ hideouts in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday night.

The operations, which lasted for two days, were carried out by the JTF, comprising operatives of the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) led by troops of the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ibagwa, Abak local government area of the State.

It was gathered that the cult leader, who was said to have killed over 25 people in Etim Ekpo and neighbouring Ukanafun LGAs, was shot dead during the raid of his ‘palace’ in Obon Ebot village in Etim Ekpo.

The Assistant Director in-charge of Army Public Relations at 2 Brigade, Capt. Samuel Akari, told journalists that two of Moses’ gang members were captured alive, adding that two kidnapped victims were also rescued during the operations while assorted ammunition were recovered.

He listed the items to include assorted charms, sub-machine guns, magazines, 67 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, one AK-47 rifle, magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and nine machetes.

Besides, two military monkey jackets, one helmet strapped with military camouflage, one military Police beret, one Police camouflage face cap, one military pullover, ATM cards, two TV sets, a standing fan, decoder and four generating sets were recovered.

Akari, who explained that the operations were in line with the operational directive of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Akwa Ibom government, to rid the State of criminal elements, warned that no stone would be left unturned in restoring peace in troubled areas of the State ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The raid operation was as a result of sustained surveillance of the activities of the notorious kingpin and his syndicate.

“The first phase of the operations was conducted on May 12, and during the operation, troops raided the criminal hideout, but on sighting the troops, the criminals abandoned their hideout and fled.

“The gallant troops rescued the kidnapped victims and arrested other collaborators and set ablaze the shrine, the hideout and assorted charms.

“Further investigation revealed that the criminal gang is known for terrorising the locals, kidnapping them for ransom, killing and burying others who could not pay the ransom in shallow graves,” Akari said.

Meanwhile, there was jubilation by the locals in Etim Ekpo, over the killing of the cult leader, who, according to them had usurped the powers of several village heads in Etim Ekpo, especially Obong clan.

“He used to hold court and administer judgment of people in his palace. If a husband err, according to his ruling, you will be flogged by your wife and fine imposed on you. If you are not able to pay the fine, your property would be seized. It is a big relief for us in Obon Ebot village because the village can no longer preside over cases,” Imaobong Akpan, a resident told journalists.

“He was in the habit of raping people with his gang members and most of his activities were encouraged by our local politicians here, who used him against political opponents in election season like this,” Eteudobong Inyang, one of the jubilant locals also said.

A village head, who would not want his name in print, lamented that, “I have been chased away from my palace several times by these gangsters.

“They would stop harvesting of the village palm trees for a year. After that Oto will order his gang members to harvest them and sold to village women with all the proceeds seized.”

He, therefore, urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to ensure the dreaded confraternities in the state are completely outlawed.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel had since 2019 placed a ban on no fewer than 64 cult groups operating in the state and amnesty granted to several of them, who came out of the bushes, renounced cult membership and dropped their arms for government’s sponsored vocational jobs.