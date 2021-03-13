ADVERTISEMENT

BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The people of Kwo Chiefdom of Qua’an-Pan local government area of Plateau State went into jubilation as the state government announced yesterday that the selection of a new Long (chief) would take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Many also visited their various places of worship, to pray for the emergence of a leader that would lead them and for the successful completion of the exercise.

LEADERSHIP Weekend investigation revealed that a the selection date was made yesterday by officials of the Plateau State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at a meeting with the princes of the chiefdom and officials of Qua’an-Pan LGA.

The chiefdom has been without a paramount ruler for 33 years after the last occupant of the seat, the late Miskoom Hoomkwap II, died.

Before the announcement of the date of the selection, about 17 princes from the four ruling houses of Kaskang, Lakwaram, Npoema and Nuku, members of the defunct Kwararafa Empire, had, so far, indicated their interests to become the 27th Long Kwo. There may be more before the March 18, 2021 date.