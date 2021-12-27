There was jubilation in Buni Yadi town, the headquarters of Gujba local government area of Yobe State on Sunday evening after the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Buni Yadi town.

The incident occurred at about 4:00pm when the insurgents came through Anbiyya area axis to gain access into the ancient town of Buni Yadi.

According to a security source, “there was an attempt by terrorists to penetrate Buni Yadi this evening but our gallant troops repelled it.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP shortly after repelling the attack, the Commander of the vigilante group of Buni Yadi, Umar Balama, he confirmed the attack, saying, “We are together with troops during the attack by suspected Boko Haram. I saw about five corpses of Boko Haram killed by the troops.”

He added that there was no any casualty on the part of the troops as there were many on the side of the terrorists.

A resident of the town, who simply identified himself by Mohammed, said there was panic at the beginning when they started hearing sound of gunshots but after an hour later, the sound ceased.

“We are happy this evening that evil people were defeated, the soldiers fought and we are thankful to them. Everyone is jubilating now,” he stated.

