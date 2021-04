ADVERTISEMENT

BY KUNLE OLASANMI |

The gate of the Federal High Court headquarters in Abuja is currently under lock and key, following the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to press home their demands for the autonomy of the judicial arm of government.

Other court workers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja also complied with the strike order including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and the FCT High Courts.👇

Details later…