By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the House of Representatives Adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Hon Idris Ahmed Wase has said that the House would pay special attention to proposal for creation of new states, local government reform, electoral reform and judicial reform in the ongoing amendment.

Wase stated his yesterday in Abuja at a retreat for members of the Adhoc Committee.

The Deputy Speaker said it was evident that the country was passing through serious challenges as a result of the local government system not working as it should and therefore need special attention from the lawmakers.

He said the lawmakers had the opportunity to write their names in gold by ensuring that they do everything possible to give Nigerians a people-oriented constitution, stressing that electoral review was particularly important to give Nigerians a direction in its democratic growth.

“This is about our nation-building. We have the opportunity to write our names in gold. Whatever we are going to do here, we should be guided by the fact that Nigeria needs very critical reforms at this very particular moment and time.

“By our design at the secretariat, we thought we should segment the issues in the country so that we will have them in batches. We are not going to have one batch constitutional review like it is done in the past. As the issues come, we shall be treating them and we have classified the issues.

“As of today, we require electoral reforms. That should be done and this is the right moment to have this one done. Anything short of this particular period, you know how we behave, many misgivings will come in. So, I expect us to spend our time so that we give in our best and be able to send out the best of what Nigeria will require to improve our electoral system and participation.

“We also have the issue of judicial reform which is very key. We are all aware of the various shortcomings and shortfalls within that sector and in that.

“Local government reform is another very thorny and burning issue and we need to put our heads together to ensure we liberate that particular system for the benefit of Nigerians and I believe it is important.

“If that tier of government is working very fine, a lot of things happening today, be it insecurity, social infrastructure will be addressed. If the structure of local government is functional and made to work in the manner that it used to be before, I think, there would be a serious improvement in that aspect.

“This issue of women participation, I think it is important that we also add this one. We shouldn’t shy away from it. I believe we should be gender-sensitive.”

Other countries have done it and we could also do it.

“The other side of the divide we are looking at is in the other climes, what they did was to create special constituencies for the women. I think that also could be achieved in Nigeria. It could be done. We all need to work together.

“There are also issues in the constitution that are supposed to be . For instance, it is the right of every Nigerian to have education. But are we giving the education to our people with the

menace we are having in the streets? I think it is a matter to look at. Those matters of human rights in the constitution could be improved so that we can give it to our people the way they should be done.

“The issue of state creation, the issue of roles to our traditional rulers, all these are very important issues we should give attention to. By the time we can achieve this one, we will able to write our name in gold, ” he said.