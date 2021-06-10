Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its strike action. The strike action has led to the closure of courts for 65 days.

Also, the Academic Staff Union Polytechnic (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day-old strike following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between the Union and the Federal Government.

JUSUN in a communique issued at the end of its emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting held yesterday said the suspension followed the intervention of National Judicial Council (NJC) and other stakeholders.

The communique signed by the deputy president of JUSUN, Emmanuel Abioye, said the NEC-in-session commended the chief justice of the federation and all heads of courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the industrial action.

The communique reads, “NEC-in-session commends the effort of the NJC in making sure that the Governors obey the MOA, Judgment and agreement on the Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary.

“NEC-in-session commends the NWC/NEC and all JUSUN members for all their sacrifice, understanding and patience”

The polytechnic staff had since April 6 commenced an indefinite strike on issues that include implementation of the ASUP/FG agreement of 2010, and payment of salaries and arrears of the new minimum wage in some state-owned polytechnics, implementation of the Needs Assessment Report of 2014 and reconstitution of governing councils of polytechnic.

But the union’s national publicity secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, said yesterday that ASUP had resolved to suspend the industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021.