Juju artist, Sir Ademola Adegoke (Knight of Charles Wesley) aka Sir Ademola will embark on a music tour of the US and Canada.

The show promoter, Samuel Ekundayo, CEO of the US-based Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment said the tour was organised in to showcase the best of Nigerian music. He also confirmed that five other artistes are billed to also perform on the tour and they include, Laolu Gbenjo, Babatunde Balogun (Saxtee Vibes) Boye Best, Ambassador Segun Nabi, and Dele Gold.

Sammek said the first leg of the musical tour will see them perform at the following events and carnivals: Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Center Opera; Annual AHCBA Award at Expo Event Center, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howel, Miami.

Sir Ademola, who has five albums to his credit has performed to the admiration of both the new and the older generation. He is a Highlife/Juju performing and record music artist with album titles like Good News, All My Praise, Lifted & Grateful and Franz Danz.

Over the years he has performed to the admiration of both the new and the older generation which has garnered him accolades. Sir Ademola started his international music tour with a show tagged ‘Sir Demola Suzi Live In Dubai’ in 2015, and followed that up with his 2017/2018 American tour powered by international showbiz promoter, Sammek.

The summer 2022/2023 US/Canada tour in partnership with Aberdoc Promotions of Chief Yinka Farinde who is based in Canada, promises to be a great one to promote and export Nigerian music to the western world.