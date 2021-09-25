Wave making Juju musician and actor, Alaba Ultimate, indeed has reasons, to thank God as his career keeps soaring.

The US-based artiste who keeps making Juju genre of music relevant in the North American country and beyond, is fast becoming the poster boy for Yoruba movies andinterestingly,hefeatured inthetrending movie in Netflix, Shadow Parties which had a star-studded cast like Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Yemi Blaq, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham to name a few. The entertainer also featured in Ghost and the Tout 2 which is presently in cinemas now.

Inside sources quipped that Alaba Ultimate and his adorable wife, are planning to throw a lavish housewarming party for completing their new palatial mansion in the United States of America.

These will be in tandem with his unveiling of his new single (song) and birthday bash before the end of the last quarter of the year.

The fashionable and soft spoken man who is the face of notable brands like Naira Million keeps breaking frontiers as he has shown the mind of a focused young man from a humble background and ready to confront impossibilities.