Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has received Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC Award of recognition for Best Practices in the implementation of Nigeria’s Road Transport Safety Standard Scheme.

According to the FRSC, Julius Berger won the award for the company’s compliance with the best expectations in applying the stipulated guidelines as stated by the Corps Transport Standardisation Office.

In a letter conveying the Award to the company, the FRSC said that, “the Federal Road Safety Corps as a lead agency in road traffic and safety management through its Road Transport Safety Standardization Scheme (RTSSS) introduced the certification of fleet operators’ drivers as a basic safety requirement for drivers education and fleet management standardization with a view to minimize their involvement in avoidable Road traffic Crashes (RTC).”

It added that previous participation of the company in the certification programme has yielded positive result as evident in improvement in the driver’s proficiency and the reduction of RTC involving the company.”

According to the FRSC, following earlier correspondences with Julius Berger, the Corps conducted the certification of drivers and inspection of the company’s vehicles nationwide. “Due to the busy schedule of the drivers, the exercise was decentralized and conducted in different centres including Kaduna, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Warri and Onitsha. The Corps ensured that all the drivers were certified with a view to developing their driving competency towards better service delivery…which will no doubt lead to improved productivity,” the FRSC said.

The Corps Transport Standardisation Officer, Corps Commander Abiodun Akinlade, presented the award to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in Abuja on behalf of the Corps Marshal of the FRSC

Reacting to the Award, the Head, Media Relations Office of JBN Plc, Prince Moses Duku thanked the FRSC for the significant and encouraging award. Duku said, “Over the years, Julius Berger has seriously committed tremendous amount of resources into improving the professional competence and safety orientation of its hundreds of drivers, and operational teams in general.”