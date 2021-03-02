E-commerce platform, Jumia has reported gross profit of €27.9 million, translating to a year-over-year increase of 12 per cent in its 2020 Q4 and full year report.

The report by the pan African retailer showed that gross profit after fulfillment expense reached a record of €8.4m.

According to the company, business mix rebalancing, alongside enhanced promotional discipline, was a meaningful driver of economic improvement experienced throughout 2020, as the brand continues its progress towards profitability.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year operationally with COVID-19 related supply and logistics disruption, it has been a transformative one for our economic model, as we firmly put the business on track towards breakeven. We continued to make significant strides towards profitability during the fourth quarter of 2020,” the company said in a statement.

“Gross profit after fulfillment expense reached a record €8.4 million during the quarter. In parallel, efficiencies across the full cost structure allowed us to decrease Fulfillment, Sales & Advertising and General & Administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation) by 18 per cent, 34 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, year-over-year. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA loss contracted by 47 per cent year-over-year, reaching €28.3 million. In addition, we raised approximately €203 million in a primary offering in December 2020,” said Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, co-chief executive officers of Jumia.

As contained in the report, Total Payment Volume on JumiaPay reached €59.3 million, increasing by 30 per cent year-over-year. On-platform TPV penetration increased from 15.6 per cent of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 25.7 per cent of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020. JumiaPay Transactions increased by 10 per cent from 2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, the report showed that 33.1 of orders placed on the Jumia platform in the fourth quarter of 2020 were paid for using JumiaPay.

consumers reached 6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 12 per cent year-over-year with continued growth in both new and returning customers.