A lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Abiodun Tobun has said June 12, 1993 election epitomises the foundation of democracy in Nigeria.

He made this remark while fielding questions from Journalists in Lagos on the 28th anniversary of June 12, 1993 election.

According to him during the June 12 election people came out in large numbers to vote for the acclaimed winner late Chief M.K.O Abiola undermining tribal differences but was truncated by the military.

“There was protest in the aftermath but unfortunately the acclaimed winner, the wife Kudirat Abiola and many others died in the struggle,” he said.

According to him, “June 12 has continued to haunt us to the extent that some people suggested that M.K.O Abiola should be posthumously recognized as President”.

He stated further that democracy cannot be sustained if the military and civilians don’t collaborate , adding that it is the military incursion that is responsible for the present situation of the country.

Tobun decried the present insecurity problem facing the country saying the military and political class are involved.

He advised the government to take proactive action before the situation gets out of hand because it has gone to the extent that some people don’t want to do legitimate business to earn a living.