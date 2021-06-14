The director-general, Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has hailed the statesmanship displayed by President Muhammadu Buhari in correcting the injustice of the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was globally adjudged as free and fair election.

Advertisements





Aremu gave the commendation in his Democracy Day message issued in Ilorin at the weekend.

He said Pesident Buhari’s decision made the point that never again would Nigerians allow violation of peoples’ mandate through annulment and non- democratic usurpation of power.

Aremu added that with six democratic transitional elections since 1999, Nigeria is now a democracy destination in Africa.

The frontline labour activist said June 12 celebration has assumed special importance as it marks 22nd anniversary of uninterrupted democratic process in the country.

“It also marks the 2nd anniversary of the historic official proclamation of June 12th as Nigeria’s real democracy Day by President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019. By that singular courageous and just decision, President Buhari in 2019 conclusively and commendably put a welcome closure to the tragedy of the annulment of 1993 popular election won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola,” Aremu stated.

Aremu expressed the preparedness of MINILS to complement the efforts of President Buhari in delivering good governance in the context of insecurity and economic crisis.

He added: “MINILS is poised to partner with the federal government, state governments and major stakeholders both in the public and private sectors to deepen and reflect workplace synergy, to reduce work place conflicts, enhance collective bargaining process, stregthen and deepen democratic process among the unions and their officials and engender cordial labour management relations and best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MINILS agrees with President Buhari in his Democracy speech that ‘the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment’. We also commend various unprecedented employment generation initiatives of President Buhari that include Interventions led by the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy, Anchor Borrowers Programme resulted in sharp decline in the nation’s major food import bill from $2.23billion in 2014 to US$0.59billion by the end of 2018. Rice import bill alone dropped from $1 billion to $18.5 million annually.”

He urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the unity and security of Nigeria and Africa.