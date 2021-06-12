Men of the FCT Police Command on Saturday fired teargas to disperse protesters in the Gudu area of Abuja protesting insecurity.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gudu Junction to protest the state of the nation.

LEADERSHIP reports that similar protests were being held in Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Lagos States on Saturday.

This is also as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari gathered at the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja to show support for the President.

The Buhari’s supporters initially converged at Millennium Park, which is opposite the Unity Fountain wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’.

They were expected to embark on a road walk to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

Meanwhile, the protesters in Gudu had turned out in their numbers carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions.

Among their demands was the resignation of President Buhari.

According to them the president has failed in addressing the challenges in the country, including that of insecurity.

Among those leading the protest were social activist, Omoyele Sowore and convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju.

However, as the protesters continued their protest, heavily armed policemen stormed the scene and began shooting tear gas into the air to disperse them.