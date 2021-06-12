The chief executive officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, on Saturday, tweeted the green-white-green Nigerian flag on the occasion of Nigeria’s 2021 Democracy Day celebrated on June 12.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria penultimate Friday suspended Twitter operations in the country due to alleged concerns about the microblogging platform’s double standard and threat to national unity.

Dorsey’s tweet attracted thousands of retweets and an ongoing conversations on the social media.

Many tweeps have since hailed the co-founder of Twitter for showing solidarity with Nigerian citizens amid the struggle for good governance and an end to the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

There are also tweeps, who castigated Dorsey for choosing Nigeria’s Democracy Day to make the tweet, accusing the billionaire tech entrepreneur of a sinister motive.

Reacting, a tweeter user with the handle: @stephanieorkuma, said: “I think it means something that he made this post at exactly 12am Nigerian Time. It was probably scheduled, but it shows some level of intentionality”

Also, another user with the handle: @xblaze1998 opined that, “It’s our #DemocracyDay & Jack said we should #KeepitOn. Nigeria does not belong to President Buhari, & no Nigerian is more Nigerian than any of us. Nigeria belongs to all of us. We move. #June12thProtest.”

@lovenigerians said:”Jack is always in solidarity with Nigerians. Thank you, Jack. We love you. Please retweet to appreciate him. #June12thProtest #KeepitOn.”

But a user with a handle name: @archetypal12 challenged the Twitter CEO to his min known, saying, “Mr Jack, say what is in your mind! As for US, we speak of PEACE, PROSPERITY, COMMON WEALTH TO OUR LAND. We have no other place. Nigeria must work in my own time.”

@nimiitein said: “Thank you jack for all the support, love and care you’ve shown to us… We really appreciate all of it… You keep standing by us like your one of us… God bless your sir #keepiton #june12thprotest.”

For his part, @rainsegzy said: “Tell me which coconut head pass this one. Jack the flavour!!!”

A user with the handle @kemisolaadekun1 blasted those praising Dorsey, saying: “Ignorance is indeed a psychological & mental problem. I see alot of people, infleuncers & celebrities who are assumed to be knowledgeable & educated licking and sucking up to a Nigerian flag posted by Jack. Giving all sort of meaning. EMANCIPATE YOURSELF FROM MENTAL SLAVERY.”

However, for @vela_kt, the user said “This is getting interesting Dorsey vrs Buhari.”

@em_umoh opined that, “Someone will think this dude is fighting for our freedom of speech. Don’t get it twisted: he doesn’t want to lose one of his largest markets.”

While a user with the handle @sir_spunky, said: “It won’t take much to see obviously we are struggling and bragging with the title of giant(mouse) of Africa, we need a change, before we all perish in this nation.”