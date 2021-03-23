ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA,

Two suspected armed bandits were killed by some youths in Matazu local government area of Katsina State, following an attempted kidnap of a customs officer in the area.

The kidnappers were killed when the neighbouring community got information about the bandits’ operation in the area, and they went after the bandits with sticks and machetes and bludgeoned them to death.

An eyewitness sent a video clip of their dead bodies with this description: “These are kidnappers who went and kidnapped a customs officer in Matazu, but credible information reached the next village of Mazoji and the villagers mobilized against them. “When we are united we can help to quickly end these nonsense.”

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to make any official statement in this regard as at the time of filing this report.