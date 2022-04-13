The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that a total of 1,854,859 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are now ready to be delivered to its state offices across the country over the Easter holiday for subsequent collection.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, in Abuja, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the ongoing voter registration exercise, saying the PVCs will be available for collection by the actual owners in person immediately after the Easter holidays.

He stressed that no PVC will be collected by proxy.

The INEC helmsman reiterated that the available cards only cover those who registered in the first and second quarters of the exercise.

He also assured that those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are currently doing so that, their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 general election.

He added, “After completing the data clean up, the Commission has printed 1,390,519 PVCs for genuine new registrants.

“In addition, 464,340 PVCs for verified applicants for transfer or replacement of cards have also been printed. Consequently, a total of 1,854,859 PVCs are now ready.”