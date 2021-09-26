Abductors of Bethel Baptist High School students have released another 10 out of the remaining 21 students with them after spending 81 days in captivity.

Kaduna State chapter chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to journalists Sunday evening.

Rev. Hayab also disclosed that 11 of the students are still in the bandits’ den but expressed hope that they will soon be released.

According to him, “Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.

“We are thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. And we are trusting God that the rest will be released very soon,” he said.

It would be recalled that bandits in their large number had on July 5, 2021 invaded Bethel Baptist High School, located at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of the state and abducted 121 students.

The bandits have since been releasing the students in batches after unspefied amount of ransoms were collected.

The freed students have been reunited with their parents.