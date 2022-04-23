A night fire which started by 11pm at an illegal crude oil bunrkering site in Abaezi forest, in Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State, has killed about 100 persons.

The State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, confirmed the incident.

Opiah said that all the victims numbering over 100 were burnt beyond recognition.

He said, “it is true that a fire incident occurred at Ohaji/Egbema Local Area of Imo State.

“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition.

“At the moment, I can’t really confirm the number of the deceased because many family members have removed the corpses of so many others.”

Opiah said he was at the scene to represent Governor Hope Uzidinma of Imo State.

“Apart from this calamity, the act has destroyed the aquatic life of the community. Our people before now are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

“Most of the people who are engaging in this act are from Rivers, Bayelsa and other neighbouring States and it is sabotage for our people to allow this illegal act to continue.

“I wish to appeal to our youths to desist from making themselves available for this illegal act. This is a suicidal business they got themselves into.

“On behalf of Imo State Government, we condole with the bereaved families. Imo State Government pray God gives the family of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated.

An eyewitness said they were woken up by the ball of flames on the Abaezi forest.

According to him, a lot of people were visibly seen inside, but not one person came out.

Residents, who managed to get closer to the scene said the charred bodies were more than 100 while those with fire burns have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.