No fewer than 104 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have surrendered to Nigerian military frontline troops in Borno State.

The terrorists gave up their agenda following series of air bombardments and follow-up operations by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai North-East theatre.

According the Nigerian Army on its official Facebook handle, the terrorists comprising 22 males and 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa on Saturday.

The Army wrote: “ISWAP fighters and their families numbering 104 comprising 22 males, 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State on Saturday 5 February 2022.”

Recall that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai has been bombing terrorist hideouts while ground troops mop up fleeing terrorists in recent times.

