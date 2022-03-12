A motor accident along Ilorin-Ogbomoso road, on Saturday, claimed the lives of 12 persons.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the crash, which involved a commercial Toyota Hummer Bus without a registration number and a white commercial Volvo Trailer, also without a registration number, occurred at Otte village on the highway.

It was further gathered that the crash was as a result of route, speed limit violations and loss of control.

The Kwara State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident.

Owoade said 18 persons were involved in the crash, adding that six persons were injured while 12 persons lost their lives.

“This morning we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway at a location called Otte.

“It was a fatal crash which happened at about 6:20am; 18 persons were involved, six sustained various degree of burns and sadly 12 of them lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition,” Owoade stated.

He said that the injured victims had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment while the corpses of those that died in the accident had also been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

