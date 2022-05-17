A ghastly motor accident at Katari village on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday has claimed the lives of about 18 persons.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that an 18-seater commuter bus ran into a stationary trailer parked on the road without caution signs.

He said the bus exploded with all occupants burnt while the driver of the faulty trailer truck absconded.

The source said the incident occured around 5am in the morning at Katari village, a settlement along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Kaduna State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna State, Corps Commander Hafiz T. Mohammed, confirming the incident said all the occupants of the bus burnt to ashes.

He said the bus ran into a stationary trailer parked on the road.