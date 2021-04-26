BY SADIQ MOHAMMED, Zaria

Two housewives with their children (names withheld) in Kofar Gayan Lowcost area of Zaria, Kaduna State, were abducted by suspected armed bandits on Sunday night.

The gunmen invaded the community around 10pm and were shooting sporadically but luck ran out of them as they were repelled after two-hour of gun duel with the police and vigilantes supported by residents of the community.

Two of the bandits were thereafter arrested through the effort of the residents of the area.

Details Later…