Two persons have been killed during a dawn attack on the residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, raised the alarm.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Yoruba activist’s home was under attack by soldiers.

Koiki has now said that two people died in the ongoing attack.

“The situation now is very bad. Two Yoruba sons have been killed in the house of Chief Sunday Igboho. The two dead bodies have been taken away by the military. We do not know of the location where they were taken to,” the aide said.

Koiki, who said the house was attacked around 1am on Thursday, also alleged the identities of the attackers to be soldiers.

“I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came,” Koiki said.

He added, “The situation is very active as more security operatives in about seven Nigerian Army patrol vans have arrived.”