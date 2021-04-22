BY ISRAEL BULUS, Kafancha

Two Nurses have been confirmed kidnapped in Idon General Hospital of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State early hours of Thursday.

The medical director of the hospital, Dr. Shingyu Shamnom, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, disclosed that the bandits stormed the general hospital through the fence with deadly weapons.

According to him, while the bandits shot sporadically in the premises of the hospital, two nurses on night duty came out to identify themselves as medical workers and the bandits took them away.

“When we heard gunshots, we remained at our various homes, until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers that invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the nurses on night duty have been taken away by the bandits,” he added.

Dr. Shingyu added that “the kidnappers went away with a phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but he later returned.”

The executive chairman of Kajuru local government area, Hon. Cafra Casino, when contacted confirmed the kidnap of the two nurses from Kajuru General Hospital

He said investigation was ongoing on the matter and urged people in the area to remain calm.