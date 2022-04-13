Twenty six persons have been confirmed dead while search and rescue operation has continued for others involved in a boat mishap that occurred on Shagari River in Shagari local government area of Sokoto State on Tuesday evening.

Shagari local government council chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani, who disclosed this to our correspondent on Wednesday, said: “out of 26 dead bodies recovered so far, 21 were women while five were children.

“The number of persons in the boat could not be ascertained yet but search and rescue mission is ongoing.

“This is the only detail I can provide presently on the incident as local divers have been deployed to recover victims in the river.”