BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA

Abakaliki

Three policemen have been shot dead in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Their assailants who are yet-to-be identified reportedly struck at about 7:30pm along Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi road in Abakaliki on Wednesday night.

They were said to have operated with a bus with which they escaped the scene.

An impeccable source told LEADERSHIP that the policemen sustained severe bullet wounds from the attack but were later confirmed dead by doctors at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The attack happens on the heels of the establishment of the South-East regional security outfit, Ebube Agu, by the South!East Governors Forum led by the state governor, Dave Umahi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later….