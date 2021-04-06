ADVERTISEMENT

Four days after the death of a Member of the House of Representatives representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Haruna Ibrahim Maitala, in a car crash on Friday on his way to Jos, another member of the House, Hon. Suleiman Aliyu Lere, has died at the age of 53.

Hon. Lere died Tuesday afternoon at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Until his death, Lere was representing Lere federal constituency of Kaduna State in the Green Chamber.

LEADERSHIP recall that the deceased was reinstated as member of the House by a Court of Appeal verdict in September, 2020 after about two-year pre-election legal tussle.